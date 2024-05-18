Fiji Pearls to feature in Pacific Netball Series

[File Photo]

The Fiji Pearls will have a chance to improve its current world ranking of 15th, when it competes in the Pacific Netball Series in Brisbane next month.

The Unaisi Rokoura-coached side was revealed yesterday as one of six teams that will compete in the fourth instalment of the series, where world ranking points will be on offer.

The Pearls will compete against Samoa, Tonga, Singapore, Namibia and an inaugural Australian First Nations Invitational Team in the six-day tournament.

Reigning champions Tonga will be looking to secure its fourth straight title.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two teams to feature in the grand final, preceded by placing matches.

The Fiji Pearls will face Singapore in its opening match on June 10th.