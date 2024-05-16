Inter Miami's Messi out with knee injury

[Source: Reuters]

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday night’s road match against Orlando City due to a left knee injury.

Messi sustained the injury during a 3-2 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday. He went down in the 40th minute but ended up playing the entire match after being cleared by medical personnel.

However, Messi was hampered by his banged-up knee while doing regenerative work on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Messi, 36, ranks second in MLS with 10 goals this season. He also has a league-high 12 assists for Miami, which entered Wednesday atop the Eastern Conference with 27 points and an 8-2-3 record.