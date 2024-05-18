Rewa FC ready to rumble

Tevita Waranaivalu [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

As Rewa FC gears up for their final OFC Men’s Champions League pool game today, they are calling on everyone for their support.

Midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu expressed that they are representing the country and said that support from home will mean a lot to them.

He added that receiving the backing of the country will boost their morale as they aim to qualify for their first-ever semifinal spot.

“We are just asking everyone for their support and prayers. We will do our best and try to make the people of Fiji happy. Your support will definitely boost the players’ morale.”

The team will face Hekari United at 10 this morning.

Rewa FC just needs a draw, while Hekari hopes for a win.