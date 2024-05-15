Rewa beats Solomon Warriors

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook ]

The Rewa football side has recorded its first win at the OFC Men’s Champions League after beating Solomon Warriors 3-2 in their second group A match in Tahiti.

Solomon Warriors loss means they’re also out of the competition.

Gagame Feni opened the scoring in the 15th minute to put his side in front.

However, Setareki Hughes canceled the lead in the 40th minute before Samuela Kautoga added Rewa’s second goal seven minutes later after being put through by Josaia Sela.

Rewa was leading 2-1 at the break but the Warriors came back firing in the second spell.

Sela then extended its lead to 3-1 when he struck in the 70th minute before Feni netted his second. It was also Sela’s third goal in the competition after scoring two against Auckland City.

Setareki Hughes was also named the player of the match.

The Delta Tigers now have four points each with Auckland City in the group and they’ll play Hekari United on Saturday in their final match.