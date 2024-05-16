SEEP initiative to empower youths

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has launched the Student Employment Exposure Program to enhance youth engagement.

This initiative aims to offer work placements for high school students and is designed to equip students with the skills needed to navigate the demands of the modern job market.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations’ National Employment Centre, the International Labour Organisation, the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation, and the Ministry of Education.

Students from Suva Muslim College and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School are also part of the SEEP initiative.