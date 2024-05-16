UniFiji provides platform for artists

The University of Fiji’s art gallery has provided a platform for artists to showcase their talent, a much-needed support for both emerging and established artists.

The art gallery is based at UniFiji’s Samabula Campus in Suva.

In her address at the “Renaissance of Pottery” exhibition yesterday, Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem says the art gallery has grown from strength to strength since its establishment.

“The gallery was established for a particular purpose and focus, and that is to provide a holistic education to our students, and I’ll also mention the staff here, as the gallery has been the focus of enlightenment for all our visitors and the University of Fiji.”

Shameem says they have been able to manage the art gallery with whatever little that they have, evident in the development of their showroom.

She says the institution is proud to be associated with artists from different cultural and traditional backgrounds, as they consider it as an issue of intellectual property rights and heritage.

As Fiji prepares for the 13th Festival of Arts and Culture in Hawaii, Shameem urges the government to include a lot of artists in the delegation to the festival.

UniFiji has held three exhibitions so far at its art gallery.