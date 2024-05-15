27 Drua in Fijiana XV squad

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua is pleased to have 27 members of the its players who featured at the Super Rugby Women’s competition this year in the Fijiana 15s squad for the Oceania Championship.

Fijiana 15s coach Moses Rauluni named the side yesterday with over 90% of the squad taken up by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women

Drua chief executive officer Mark Evans says it’s fantastic for the Drua Women to be able to contribute so many players to the national campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is a crucial event for the Fijiana with World Cup qualification at stake and they’re confident the team will do the nation proud.

Evans wishes all players and management the very best in the upcoming internationals.

Coach Rauluni says the hard work starts now for them.

“Our main objective this year is to qualify for the World Cup and you know we’ve come to that point and our first test is against Tonga, as the team’s been named you know we’ve picked majority from Drua that we’ve seen and we’ve worked really hard this last two weeks.”

From the 30 member squad, only Iris Verebalavu, Doreen Narokete and Una Lalabalavu didn’t play for the Drua.

The Fijiana will take part in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship later this month in a bid to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in 2025.

The Championship will be held from May 24th to June 2nd in Brisbane, Australia.