Mini Kulas fall short in OFC U15 final

The Digicel Mini Kulas have lost 3-nil to New Caledonia in the final of the OFC U15 Girls Development Tournament at Churchill Park today.

The match kicked off with New Caledonia showing their intent early on, securing both of their goals in the first period of play.

The visitors showcased some good football on both ends of the field, capitalizing on opportunities and maintaining a strong defensive stance against the Mini Kulas’ attacks.

Despite facing a two-goal deficit, the Mini Kulas displayed resilience and determination throughout the game.

With three periods of 25 minutes each, they continued to press forward, seeking opportunities to level the score.

However, New Caledonia’s solid defense proved to be a formidable obstacle.

As the game progressed, frustration mounted for the Mini Kulas as they struggled to break through New Caledonia’s defense and convert their chances into goals.

Despite dominating possession and spending much of the final period in attack, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, ultimately falling short in their quest for a comeback.