No more slip ups says Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says they can’t afford any slip-ups in the three remaining Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific rounds.

In a press conference today, Byrne says they are in control of their destiny this time compared to last year as they’re in the top eight with three games left.

Losing is not an option for the Drua because three other teams are after their spot.

Byrne says they’ll have to keep winning.

‘What we know about 12 team competition top eight is you can have a couple of slips ups and we’ve had our slip-ups, we can’t have any more so last Saturday was a slip-up and we still survived as we’re still in the eight so we win our next three and if we keep winning then you’re ok’.

The Drua also know that the Reds have proven they are one of the best teams this season.

Byrne adds they’ll have to be on their best against the Queensland side.

Our Drua host the Reds at 2:05pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.