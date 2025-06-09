Fiji Bitter 7s building national pride and rugby stars

For nearly five decades, the Fiji Bitter 7s has been a breeding ground for future stars, giving young and emerging players a platform to showcase their talent against some of the best in the game.

The 2025–2026 Fiji Bitter 7s Series, launched yesterday, continues that proud legacy with six major tournaments set to take place across the country.

Chairman of the Fiji Bitter 7s Series Organizing Committee Lawrence Tikaram says the competition remains a celebration of Fijian rugby pride and culture, uniting communities through the shared spirit of the game.

Beyond the excitement on the field, the series plays a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of players.

“We’ve taken it from grassroots to the Olympics and that’s a sign of significant importance for us because we believe that by our continued investment in the grassroots rugby, we will continue to nurture the very best of Fiji Sevens.”

The Fiji Bitter 7s Series will kick off with the Yalivata 7s on November 28–29, followed by the Wairiki 7s from December 11–13.

The competition will then move to Labasa for the Service Rugby 7s on January 8–10, before heading to Savusavu for the February 5–7 tournaments.

The Nawaka 7s will take place from March 13–14, leading up to the grand finale Marist 7s from March 26–28.

