Ex-All Black Julian Savea signs with Moana Pasifika

[Source: Moana Pasifika/Twitter]

Former All Black Julian Savea will play for Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific competition next year.

Savea, who scored 46 tries in 54 tests for the All Blacks between 2012 and 2017, announced his signing on social media on Wednesday morning.

On September 2 it was confirmed that the 33-year-old had parted ways with the Hurricanes, the franchise he represented for a total of 11 seasons over two separate periods.

Savea’s decision to link with Moana Pasifika represents a chance to play under ex-All Blacks captain Tana Umaga, who has taken over from Aaron Mauger as coach.

Savea’s first stint with the Wellington-based franchise started in 2011, and he remained with it through to 2018 season before joining French club Toulon.

Nick-named “The Bus’’ for his powerhouse finishing skills, returned to the Hurricanes in 2021. By the end of the recent season he had totalled 130 appearances and 57 tries with the franchise.

Bus has arrived 🚌 pic.twitter.com/5xQaQa1Xtq — Moana Pasifika Rugby (@MoanaPasifika_) September 12, 2023

Savea announced his exit from the Hurricanes on social media, writing it wasn’t the way he wanted to leave. He noted professional rugby could be “brutal”.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes,” Savea wrote.

He scored eight tries in as many matches during the tournament. His hat-trick against France in the quarterfinal in Cardiff was one of the highlights of his career, and resulted in him being compared with the late Jonah Lomu.

One of the tries later resulted in Savea receiving the International Rugby Players’ try of the year award.

Hailing from the villages of Siumu, Luatuanu’u, and Falesiu Uta in Samoa, Savea has garnered a large following in the Pacific since his professional rugby career began.

