Drua bank on crowd support for Force clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be banking on their home crowd support once again this weekend as they host the Western Force in another double header in Lautoka.

Coach Mick Byrne says the fans at Churchill Park last week played a crucial role in lifting up the team’s performance in their 39-36 golden point win against the Waratahs.

Byrne says the fan’s support, including those from around the country is a huge motivator for the players, particularly after the recent flooding last week.

“The fans always play a huge part. What they have had to put up with villages flooded, roads flooded, not being able to get home on time. All that, they have had to put up with over the past fortnight, and for them to come out today epitomizes the spirit of rugby in Fiji and we really appreciate the noise and the support we’ve had.”

Byrne adds the players will be back on the grind this week to improve on their weaknesses from the Waratahs match.

The Fijian Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05pm in a double header at Churchill Park.

This will be followed by the Super W clash between the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women and the Western Force at 3:35pm.

You can watch the live coverage of both matches on FBC Sports HD Channel.