Challenges push Naitasi to do her best

Lolohea Naitasi and Irene Mar

Balancing schoolwork with training for the Paris Olympics is no easy feat for Lolohea Naitasi.

A science student at Suva Grammar School, Naitasi finds it challenging to juggle her Taekwondo training and her studies, but she believes it is worth the effort.

The 17-year-old credits her support system for motivating her to excel.

“I’m glad to have the support from my parents, my family, my friends and also from my community and school. There’s been a very much support and it’s been a tough journey, having to commit to both my education and to the sport but I am thankful to be able to manage both”.

She says while it gets challenging for her, she is thankful for the opportunity as she has been working on this dream for the past 3 years.

The Paris Olympic is set to begin on the 26th of next month to the 11th of August.