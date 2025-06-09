Suspended cop and partner further remanded

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The case involving a suspended police officer and his partner has been adjourned to next month, with the defence yet to file a bail application.

George Talei and Tofua Raiyasi appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.

They are jointly charged with one count of grievous harm.

The court heard that the State has completed interviewing the couple, but is yet to process the interview transcript.

Article continues after advertisement

The court was also informed that the defence will file a bail application, while the State is expected to serve disclosures on the defence.

The State previously objected to bail due to the domestic relationship between the accused pair and the victim, as well as the potential risk of interference.

It is alleged that the pair unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous harm to the child by assaulting him with an electrical extension cord on September 8th.

The matter will return to court on November 4th.