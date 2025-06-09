Drua confirms home game venues

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The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take their 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign across Suva, Lautoka and Ba, with all eight home venues now confirmed.

The Drua Nation can look forward to another season of top-flight rugby on home soil, with the defending champions Hurricanes, Crusaders, Blues, Highlanders, Queensland Reds, Western Force, ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs all scheduled to visit Fiji.

The Drua will host three matches at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, three at Ba’s Four R Stadium and two at Churchill Park in Lautoka, giving supporters across the three centres the opportunity to rally behind their team.

Drua CEO Jeff Miller says taking matches into different communities is central to the club’s identity, with home support playing a major role in making Fiji a difficult place for visiting teams.

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“Every home venue is a fortress for us because our fans make it so. When you fill those stands and the embankment, you become our 16th player on the field and make Fiji one of the toughest away trips in the sport.”

Head coach Brad Mooar is also looking forward to the challenge, welcoming the opportunity to play in front of home supporters eight times during the regular season.

The Drua open their home campaign against the Highlanders at Four R Stadium in Ba on February 13, before hosting the Queensland Reds in Suva two weeks later.

They will then travel to Lautoka to face the Blues on March 20, followed by a return to Ba to take on the Western Force on April 10.

The defending champions Hurricanes will arrive at HFC Bank Stadium for a Friday night clash on April 30, while the ACT Brumbies visit Churchill Park on May 15.

Suva will host another Friday night blockbuster when the Drua face the Crusaders on May 21, before the NSW Waratahs bring the regular-season home campaign to a close in Ba on May 29.

The Drua will also face a demanding away schedule, travelling to play the Waratahs, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Reds, Highlanders, Chiefs and Blues before finishing their regular-season campaign against the Western Force in Perth on June 4.

The 2027 season will feature a revamped three-week finals series, with the top six teams qualifying.

The top two sides will advance directly to the semi-finals, while teams finishing third and fourth will host elimination finals.

The 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final is scheduled for June 26.

Ticket release dates and hospitality packages for the Drua’s home matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.