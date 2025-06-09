FCEF welcomes fuel-duty concession extension

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The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation welcomes the government’s decision to extend the existing fuel-duty concession until 31 December.

The extension will continue supporting eligible businesses in sectors including manufacturing, tourism, mining and power generation, while also assisting Energy Fiji Limited and bus operators.

Chief Executive Edward Bernard says fuel remains a high operating cost for businesses; maintaining the concession will help eligible employers manage these pressures, sustain operations and protect employment.

“This is a welcome update; the extension recognizes the continued pressure that fuel costs place on business operations. It will help eligible employers manage these costs, maintain essential services and sustain employment.”

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Bernard says FCEF remains available for the proposed review of the concession and encourages continued consultation with affected sectors to assess its effectiveness and inform future decisions.