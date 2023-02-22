Turuva set to replace May

Sunia Turuva [Source: SMH]

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is expected to make the Penrith Panthers match day 17 in round one of the NRL next week.

Following the confirmation of winger Taylan May’s ACL injury during the World Club Challenge at Panthers Stadium on Saturday, the depth of the Panthers club could see Turuva elevated to a starting role on the flank for the reigning NRL champions.

Known as ‘Tito’ amongst his teammates, Turuva is coming off a superb 2022 season which saw him named fullback in The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Team of the Year.

He also made his NRL debut in Round 21 and went on to play a key role in Fiji Bati’s World Cup campaign after they reached the Quarter-final stage.

The Panthers kick off their NRL season on 3rd March against the Broncos.