Sharks signs rising Melbourne star Nicho Hynes

The Sharks have signed rising Melbourne Storm star Nicho Hynes to a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old fullback, who starred for Melbourne in the absence of the injured Ryan Papenhuzen in recent weeks, will join Cronulla at the end of the year.

Hynes’ deal will run through to the 2024 season.

Hynes was a transfer target for a few clubs in recent weeks and is set to play at five-eighth for the Sharks under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon next season.

Hynes has played 22 NRL matches since his debut in 2019, with three tries, 12 try assists, and 16 line-break assists in 10 games this season.

[Source: NRL.com]