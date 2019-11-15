Semi Valemei gets first start for Raiders

Fijian winger Semi Valemei will get his first start for the Raiders in Saturday’s clash against the Rabbitohs.

The 21-year-old has been named in the Raiders starting line-up for round 11.

Valemei made his NRL debut last week coming off the bench against the Sydney Roosters.

He was called in to replace Curtis Scott who has been ruled out with an infection to a cut on his arm.

Valemei who was born in Labasa was elevated into the Raiders’ Top 30 after an outstanding season with the club’s Jersey Flegg side last year.

The Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Roosters battles the Warriors at 5pm before the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

Round 11 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Knights taking on the Bulldogs at 4pm and Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.