Schools' rugby league semi-finals in Nausori

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/Facebook]

11 schools will feature in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy semi-finals at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

In the under 15 semi-finals which start at 9:15am will see Lelean Bati taking on RKS Eels before Ba Pro Dragons meet QVS Knights.

Ba Methodist Saints will meet neighbours Ba Pro Dragons in the first under 17 semi-final before giant killers MGM Dragons play their Southern Zone mates, QVS Knights.

Article continues after advertisement

MGM beat QVS in the South/East Zone semi-final last month.

The first under 19 semi-final starts at 1:35pm when Naitasiri Warriors battle Ba Pro Dragons, the feature match will be between RKS Eels and Nasinu Panthers.

The women’s semifinal starts at 9:30am at Ratu Cakobau Park 2 between Nasikawa Raiders and Lomaivuna Raiders before Naitasiri Warriors face Namosi Titans.