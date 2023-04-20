Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors next season

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck [Source: Fox Sports]

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, is on his way back to the club in 2024 after leaving in 2021 to play rugby union.

The Warriors announced today that the former skipper had signed a three-year deal through to the end of the 2026 season.

The Warriors granted Tuivasa-Sheck’s request for an early release to switch to rugby late in the 2021 season but the 2018 Dally M Medal winner will return next year to add to his 111 games for the club.

“Roger is such a high-quality person and leader who will add another layer to our squad with his enthusiasm, experience, skill and professionalism,” said Andrew McFadden, the club’s general manager recruitment, pathways and development.

“He’ll be a tremendous mentor for our younger players while he’ll also bring in a fresh perspective after spending time in rugby union.”