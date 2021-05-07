Milford set to be dropped again

Broncos star Anthony Milford looks set to be dropped for the second time this season.

The star play-maker was training with the reserves today according to NRL.com with former Origin winger Corey Oates.

Former Gold Coast play-maker Albert Kelly was running in Milford’s spot in the halves at training as coach Kevin Walters searches for answers to his side’s poor form.

Milford was axed to the Intrust Super Cup this year but promoted back into the NRL two weeks later.

Former Wallabies utility Karmichael Hunt failed to train with the Broncos at all today.

The Broncos face the Roosters at 7:30pm on Saturday.

[Source:NRL.com]