Its official, RLWC 2021 postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 6:57 pm

The 41 players named in the Fiji Bati extended on Monday will not have to confirm their availability to the team management as the deadline is tomorrow.

This is after the official confirmation today that the Rugby League World Cup 2021 has been postponed.

RLWC 2021 Chief Executive, Jon Dutton has informed all participating countries including Fiji about the decision.

Article continues after advertisement

Dutton says they will still stage the biggest RLWC but it will be in 12 months.

“It is with deep regret and bitter disappointment that I can confirm we are unable to stage the RLWC 2021, we have left no stone unturned, we have worked relentlessly on your behalf to try and attempt to stage the tournament, at all times we have prioritized the player’s safety, well-being and health.”

The tournament which was set to run in the UK this October and November was forced to reschedule after Australia and New Zealand pulled out due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, the NRL made the point to World Cup organizers that if they did push the tournament back 12 months then they will absolutely attempt to be a part of it.

It is expected that the tournament will have to decide on a new timetable in 2022 to ensure they don’t clash with the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 next year.

