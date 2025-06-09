Bulikula shift focus to Nigeria

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula head coach Joe Dakuitoga says his side will quickly turn their attention to fine-tuning their game ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria.

Following the Bulikula’s commanding 48-0 win over Canada in the IRL World Series semi-final in Ontario, Dakuitoga says while the team’s performance was strong, there is still work to be done.

“We have prepared well because we need that spot in the World Cup. Everyone wants to play in the World Cup, so Canada gave us a hard game, We’ll go back to the process, look at our weaknesses, and improve our structure before facing Nigeria.”

The winner of Sunday’s match will claim the eighth and final women’s berth at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, joining Australia, New Zealand, England, Papua New Guinea, Wales, France, and Samoa, who have already qualified.

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and Papua New Guinea in October and November.

The match will be played at 3.30pm.

