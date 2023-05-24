RHD awareness part of Namosi Challenge

In an effort to raise awareness of Rheumatic Heart Disease in the country, the Suva Marathon Club has teamed up with Cure Kids Fiji for the Namosi Challenge this year.

The event will also see a few RHD patients participate.

About 300 runners are expected to be part of Suva Marathon’s Namosi Challenge this year.

This was announced at the official launch yesterday by Suva Marathon Club President Bethany Sargent who adds this will be Fiji’s toughest run.

Sargent says this year’s competition will also feature some athletes who are training for the Pacific Games.

“Everyone to get out and run, whether you’re just a beginner, whether you’re a really competitive athlete. We’re going to provide a space for anyone to be able to run because it’s fun, good for our fitness and it’s a great way to get out and explore Fiji.”

Sargent adds this is also a great opportunity to provide top runners in the country a chance to get out there and use their running skills.