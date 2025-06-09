QVS backs remaining teams

Queen Victoria School may still be still reeling from the disappointment of failing to make the Vodafone Deans semifinals but the school remains confident their other teams will rise to the occasion.

The school’s under-19, under-15, and under-14 teams have all advanced to the next round, giving the QVS community a lot to cheer for this weekend.

Principal Timoci Vosalagi praises the dedication shown by players during training, stating that no stone has been left unturned in their preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

While he understands the disappointment felt by fans over the under-18 team’s early exit, Vosalagi is urging the QVS family to remain faithful and continue their support this weekend as the remaining teams fight for glory.

“We’re doing the same preparations we’ve been doing before, and no team in the semi-final will be an easy team. That’s a hard thing to do, call out to fans, since we lost in the under-18 grade, but I’m just happy we made it in the other grades.”

He remains optimistic that these teams will carry the school’s legacy forward with pride.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s matches, Vosalagi acknowledged the tough battles that lie ahead in each grade but expressed full confidence in his players’ ability to perform.

You can watch the Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals on FBC Sports and FBC 2 on Saturday.

Overseas viewers can pay $59FJD to watch the action on Viti+.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.