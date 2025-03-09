PM congratulates Drua

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side for winning their first match in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua defeated the mighty Chiefs 28-24 yesterday afternoon.

Rabuka thanked the team for a remarkable performance in front of a jam-packed crowd at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

However, he says the men now have another week of preparation ahead of them.

Rabuka says it’s time to reset and refocus for next week’s match against the ACT Brumbies.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Fijiana Drua Women’s team for a great match against the Queensland Reds Women’s team.

The Women’s team lost to the Queensland Reds 22-19.

