Players to be scouted from DSL

The Digicel Women’s Super League will be a scouting ground for Fiji Football Association Technical Director, Timo Jankowski.

With less than nine months left until the World Cup qualifiers, the German national is looking for potential players to join the squad already in camp.

Jankowski says the DSL will give them a window to assess the current national reps and look out for new talent.

“It’s really the aim for the next camp we have to see all the talented players in Fiji so that we can build the best possible squad by January. We really want to work into detail after that because it’s now 37 weeks left until the qualifier starts.”

He says he will be on the lookout for players who enjoy themselves on the field and for specialist in all positions.

The DSL resumes on Sunday with Rewa facing Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Resort ground.

Both matches will kick-off at 1pm and will be curtain raisers for the Digicel Premier League matches between Suva and Rewa at ANZ Stadium and Navua versus Lautoka at Uprising.

In another Digicel Premier League match, Nadroga battles Nadi at Prince Charles Park and you can listen to the love commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

All three matches will commence at 3pm.