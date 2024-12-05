Side to maintain momentum

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji men’s netball coach Jioweli Makare says maintaining and building momentum is key for a successful outing to any tournament.

The side has been stamping its mark at the Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore throughout the week, returning to the international scene after two decades.

Makare’s side has proved themselves over the past few days after defeating New Zealand 57-38 and England 47-36.

Makare says their performance against these two giant teams portrayed the improvement the side is making, despite encountering their first loss against Australia’s Under 23 side.

“When you’re called, the momentum will still be the same. It needs to be maintained at the same level. Either you maintain it at the same level or you move it up.”

The side plays their fourth match of the tournament at 11.30 pm against the hosts Singapore, before taking on Hong Kong at 9.30 pm tomorrow.