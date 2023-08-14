Recovery focus for Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

There’s little rest for the Fiji Pearls as they have one more major competition coming up.

The World Cup is now water under the bridge but the lessons learned from South Africa should be a launch pad heading into other competitions.

The National Championship is next on the list and the current players will have to once again fight for a place in the final squad.

The final squad will then represent Fiji in the Pacific Games which starts in November.

Head coach Unaisi Rokoura says right now recovery is important.

“We’ve got another major competition coming up which is the Pacific Games. We’ve got the National champs where we have other players who have a chance to be seen by national selectors. However, for the girls returning from the World Cup, they definitely deserve a break. It’s been full on for one and half years so two to three weeks will be the deserved break that they need.”

Rokoura says the good news is all the players are injury free.

The Pacific Games will be held in the Solomon Islands from November 19th to December 2nd.