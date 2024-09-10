Army beats Huva Stallions

Despite going down to an experienced Army side in the NewWorld Suva Netball finals in the premier grade, Huva Stallions captain Sulueti Tapake says the side learned many lessons in playing against such an elite side.

The Huva Stallions went down 24-42 to Army at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva last night.

Takape says one of their biggest weakness during the match was their fitness, which came nowhere in comparison to the outfit Army side.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the loss, she says she is proud of the girls for being able to reach the finals, and says the side will be working on their weaknesses ahead of future netball competitions.

“Yes, a lot of things to improve, on our training together and even our commitment towards our netball club.”

She also thanked the players for their efforts in preparing each and every game throughout the entire competition.