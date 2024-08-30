More than baseball development for FIBSA

[Source: FIBSA]

The Fiji Islands Baseball and Softball Association has strengthened its partnership with the Resona Foundation for Asia and Oceania, through Japan’s Nihon University, College of International Relations.

Foundation Chairman Tatsuya Okahashi met with FIBSA executives to discuss long-term plans for developing baseball in Fiji.

This partnership aims to provide Fijian players with opportunities to play in Japan through an initiative that started last year, which is now in its third phase.

Article continues after advertisement

The project focuses on developing youth leaders and promoting environmental conservation, using baseball as a tool.

During a two-day visit, the partnership explored further collaborations with Japanese businesses, organized baseball activities for youth and conducted environmental initiatives like mangrove planting, coastal cleanups and PET bottle recycling.

Fijian players will plant mangroves and collect PET bottles in Raiwai, followed by a game of Baseball.

The exchange program will also allow Fijian players to train in Japan, while Japanese university players will visit Fiji to conduct baseball clinics and engage in environmental and cultural activities.