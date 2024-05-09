New women’s rugby challenge launched

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Today marked a significant moment for the Fiji Rugby Union as they launched the 2024 ANZ Bosco Trophy Challenge to honour former Flying Fijians captain Pio Bosco Tikoisuva.

The challenge will feature five teams battling it out for the prestigious trophy starting this Saturday.

It’s similar to the Farebrother trophy challenge for the men’s.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

In his address, Tikoisuva says when he was approached by his daughter, who is also his lawyer, he didn’t have to think long and hard giving the green light for his name to be used.

“I said ‘give it, because I started Fijiana and to use my name in women’s rugby I’m okay with it. I’m really feeling very proud of the Fijiana and what they have achieved throughout the world, and I wish they will continue with that. And I wish them well as they continue to expose Fiji not only Fiji Rugby but throughout the world.”

He adds this is not only a proud moment for him, but also for his family and those who have worked tirelessly throughout the years to elevate women’s rugby to its current status.

Tikoisuva is best remembered for his leadership as a skipper when the Flying Fijians beat British Lions 25-21 at Buckhurst Park in Suva in 1977.

He was also the first professional CEO of FRU after his appointment in 2001.

The challenge commences this Saturday, with Suva, Namosi, Nasinu, Nadi, and Yasawa vying for victory.

Suva and Namosi will face off at 1pm, and you can catch the action live and exclusive on PPV on fbcsports.com.fj.