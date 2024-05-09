Final U16 trial going on

A total of 38 Under-16 football players marched into camp at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

The squad had their first training this morning with head coach, Sunil Kumar reiterating that every player will have to work hard for a spot in the national team for the OFC Under-16 World Cup Qualifier in Tahiti.

Kumar says it’ll be hard for the coaching panel to select the final 26.

“All of these players are very talented. We have four international players and the competition within the team is amazing. We will have some hard times ahead as we narrow down the names.”

The extended squad will break camp next Monday with the final names to be released next month.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the end of July.