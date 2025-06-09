Young Kulas win bronze

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The bronze medal is coming home after the Young Kulas edged the Cook Islands on penalties to secure third place at the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025 in Tahiti.

The playoff clash went right down to the wire, with neither side able to break the deadlock in regular time.

It all came down to composure from the spot, where Fiji’s youngsters held their nerve to clinch the victory and confirm their podium finish.

The result caps off a determined campaign for the Young Kulas, who showed resilience and growth throughout the tournament, ensuring Fiji returns home with silverware from the regional competition.

