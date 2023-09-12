Women’s competition a boost for BOG

Featuring women’s team in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giant is a boost for football in the country.

This is according to Fiji Football Association Competition Manager, Amitesh Pal.

Pal believes this inclusion will help develop a fiercer and more competitive competition amongst the women’s teams.

“It’s the first time that we have organized a competition for women in the middle of the year in the form of BOG. It will be women’s football at its best because the top four teams in the competition have been playing weekly competition or 24 weeks in our national women’s league.”

He urges fans to turn up in numbers and witness the historic women’s matches that will be played this weekend.

The competition will kick start on Friday with Labasa Women’s taking on Nadi at 2 p.m. before Ba takes on Rewa at 4 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Saturday will see Rewa taking on Labasa at 10 am followed by the Ba and Nadi match at 12 pm.

These will be curtain raisers for the men’s BOG semi-finals which starts at 2 p.m.