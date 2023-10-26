Waqanidrola guides young players

Naomi Waqanidrola

A senior player for the Fiji Football Women’s team, Naomi Waqanidrola, considers her role a blessing as she has the opportunity to guide and mentor the young and new incoming players.

The team has been in camp for over four weeks, creating a positive environment for training.

Waqanidrola emphasizes the importance of teaching young players to read the game and be mentally fit.

“It’s trying to get to know the game better, being able to understand and read the games, the plays, the attacks and the defense. The other things would be fitness-wise. Not only physically, but mentally.”

Also, as the Rewa women’s head coach, she sees potential in these young footballers.

The team’s bond is strong, and she is confident that these players will excel.

The Pacific Games are scheduled to begin on the 19th of next month and run until December 2nd.