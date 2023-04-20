Uprising to host doubleheader

Navua will now play Labasa at 2pm at Uprising Sports Centre

There have been a few changes in the Digicel Fiji Premier League schedule this weekend.

Navua will now play Labasa at 2pm instead of 3pm before Suva battles the Sugar-city side at 4pm on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Nadroga will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm on Sunday while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at the same time.

Ba will take on Tavua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba on Saturday.

Suva hosts Nadroga tomorrow at Uprising at 7pm.