Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been fined 100,000 pounds ($124,000).

Each for a mass confrontation on the touchline during their Premier League clash on April 8, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Spurs interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute after a fracas involving both benches before Spurs won the match 2-1.

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is improper during the 58th minute,” the FA said in a statement.