Singh to officiate at FIFA U20 World Cup

Veer Singh [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football referee Veer Singh will officiate at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina next month.

He’s one of the 25 referees appointed by the FIFA Referees Committee.

38 assistant referees and 18 video match officials have also been appointed for the tournament.

Singh was elevated to the FIFA list as a referee in February last year after 10 years of sacrifice.

The 36-year-old hails from Seaqaqa in Macuata.

Our Digicel Fiji Junior Bula Boys will also feature in the U20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Premier League continues this weekend.

Suva faces Nadroga at 7 topnight at the Uprising Sports Center in Navua.

Ba will take on Tavua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba tomorrow.

Navua will play Labasa at 2pm instead of 3pm before Suva battles Lautoka at 4pm on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at the same time.