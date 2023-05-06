Sherman named new head coach

Rob Sherman

Rob Sherman has been named Fiji Football’s new national head coach.

This news was made today at the official launch of the McDonald’s Youth Development League in Albert Park.

Sherman has signed a three-year contract with the Fiji Football Association and says he hopes to continue if given the opportunity.

“I was a consultant with OFC and visiting various countries and I knew that Flemming was told to be leaving and so I thought if the opportunity arose I would like to be involved and it sort of stemmed from there.”

Sherman has extensive coaching experience, having worked in the field for the past 40 years.

He adds that Fiji Football is off to a good start with the launch earlier today.