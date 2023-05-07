Rewa wins Lee and Koi Cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rewa Legends won the inaugural Vilitati Lee and George Koi Memorial Cup.

The side defeated Suva Legends 2-0 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Former national captain and Rewa rep Abdul Mannan says the match was to remember the two fallen heroes of Fiji Football.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

He says both Lee and Koi played for Suva and Rewa.

Mannan says the competition will be contested annually.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, there’re three Digicel Fiji Premier League games today which includes Rewa and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, Navua battling Lautoka at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri clash on Mirchi FM.