Rewa U19 wins first round

Rewa U19 defeated Northland Tailevu 3-0 in the first round of the Digicel Fiji U19 Youth League at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

In another match, the Suva U19 Boys defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 3-1 at the same venue.

Rewa defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 11-1 in the U-19 girl’s division.

Lami won 4-2 over Northland, while Navua and Nasinu tied 1-1.



In tomorrow’s DFPL round seven, Navua will face Labasa at 2 pm. at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, while Suva takes on Lautoka at 4 pm and you can catch the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.