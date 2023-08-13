Rewa tames Ba, awaits fate

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Rewa is boosted its chances of making the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants last four.

The Delta Tigers now with six points in Group B, defeated Rooster Chicken Ba 3-1 in its final pool match.

Epeli Valevou’s goal in the 37th minute lifted Rewa to a 1-0 lead at the break.

It was game on when Fiji Under-23 squad member Gulam Razool equalized for Ba in the 53rd minute.

In desperation, the two teams went toe-to-toe at Prince Charles Park with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

The day belonged to the Rodeck-Singh coached side with Abu Zahid scoring their second in the 73rd minute.

Rising youngster Asivorosi Rabo put the results beyond doubt with the winning goal in the 77th minute of the game.

While the win is certain, their place in the last four isn’t as they will have to wait for the results of the match between Labasa and Ba on September 15th.