Openda keeps Lens on track for Champions League qualification

[Source: Reuters]

Lens striker Lois Openda’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory over hosts Toulouse on Tuesday to tighten their grip on third place in Ligue 1 and keep them on course for a first Champions League qualification in 21 years.

Belgian Openda stooped to score his 18th Ligue 1 goal of the season after 33 minutes as he converted Massadio Haidara’s cross. Lens missed several opportunities to extend their lead in the second half, with Openda among the most wasteful.

Lens move to 69 points from 33 games, eight clear of AS Monaco for the last of the Champions League qualifying places and six behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain with five rounds of matches remaining.

Lens were last in the Champions League in the 2002/03 season, having competed twice before in their history.

Toulouse looked dangerous in the first half but faded after they went behind and stay in 13th place, nine points clear of the drop zone, although they have played a game more than Brest who occupy the last of the relegation positions.