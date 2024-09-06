Mbappe raring to go after Euros disappointment and Real move

[Source: Reuters]

Kylian Mbappe’s Euro 2024 was hampered by a broken nose, but with that all behind him and enjoying a new lease of life at Real Madrid, he is fully focused on the beginning of the Nations League, the France forward said on Thursday.

Mbappe damaged his nose in the team’s first game of the tournament and although he missed only one match, the injury, and mask he had to wear clearly had an impact on his performances as France failed to impress despite reaching the semi-finals.

Now at Real Madrid after seven seasons with Paris St Germain, his enthusiasm has returned, and he scored to help the club win the UEFA Super Cup, and netted twice in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Real Betis.

The Nations League may not hold the same appeal as the Euros, but Mbappe knows the difference between doing well and faring badly in this competition, which France won in 2021 before finishing third in their group a year later.

Mbappe and France faced plenty of criticism after the Euros, but the 26-year-old has learned to ignore the opinions of others.

Along with Italy, France will also face Belgium and Israel in their Nations League group, and manager Didier Deschamps is keen to use the competition to try out new players.