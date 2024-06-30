Germany weather storm to beat Denmark and reach quarters

[Source: Reuters]

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala’s second-half goals sent Germany into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Denmark after their last-16 clash was delayed by thunderstorm.

The game was suspended for 20 minutes in the first half due to the weather before Danish defender Joachim Andersen went from hero to zero soon after the break when his close-range finish was disallowed for offside and he conceded a penalty converted by Havertz in the 53rd minute.

Nico Schlotterbeck earlier had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up as Germany started strongly in front of an expectant crowd, but Denmark grew into the game and went close either side of halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts established an unassailable lead in the 68th minute, however, when Musiala ran on to a ball over the top and curled home his third goal of the tournament to put Germany into the last eight, where they will face Spain or Georgia.

Germany started the game in command and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was forced to make several save as Denmark struggled to create any type of combinations, barely crossing the halfway line in the first 15 minutes.

Buried deep with a back five that was just trying to survive Germany’s onslaught, Denmark were lucky to avoid conceding in the opening half an hour.

They grew into the game, however, and Christian Eriksen almost scoring from a counter-attack before the match was suspended in the 35th minute due to lightning and thunder as torrential rain poured down at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The game was stopped for over 20 minutes when referee Michel Oliver ordered the players to return to the pitch for a brief warm-up before it restarted and Germany almost scored when Havertz’s header was brilliantly saved by Schmeichel.

Denmark thought they had taken the lead when Andersen fired in a lose ball inside the box after a free kick, but the effort was ruled out by the VAR.

Three minutes later, VAR intervened again to flag to the referee a handball inside the box by Andersen, who accidentally touched David Raum’s cross with his right hand.

Havertz scored with a tidy finish as the stadium exploded in joy and as Denmark chased the equaliser, they were often exposed to counter-attacks and Havertz and Leroy Sane missed good close- range chances.

Musiala did not waste his chance, however, as he burst on to a long pass and placed a calm finish past Schmeichel to secure Germany’s place in the quarter-finals where they will play Spain or Georgia.