French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia

[Source: Reuters]

Saudi Arabia have reappointed Frenchman Herve Renard as manager to replace Roberto Mancini, the Gulf country’s national team announced on Saturday.

The 56-year-old, who was in charge of the Saudis from 2019 to 2023, takes over from Italian Mancini who left the position on Thursday by mutual agreement after 14 months in the job.

“I am back,” Renard, clad in Saudi traditional costume, said in a video published on the Saudi national team’s X social media account.

His contract runs until the end of 2025 with an option to extend through the 2027 Asian Cup, the team said in a statement.

Renard had left his job with the Saudis to lead France’s women’s team at the World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I did not intend to leave. But when your country knock on your door, you have to respond,” he said in the video.

During his fist spell, he led Saudi Arabia to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they surprisingly beat eventual champions Argentina in their opener.