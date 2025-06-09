Fiji Hardwood expansion faces sustainability question

[Photo: File]

The balance between Fiji Hardwood Corporation’s growing profits with the long-term sustainability of its mahogany plantations has been questioned by the standing committee on Public accounts.

Standing Committee member Alvick Maharaj questioned whether increasing production could put pressure on Fiji’s timber reserves if reforestation does not keep pace with harvesting.

“If I may, if we actually increase our production by 150,000 to 200,000 tons, cubes, sorry. How many years it will take for Fiji hardwood to run out of plants, if we are not doing any reforestation? How many years of production do we have in reserve?”

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Chief Executive Semi Dranibaka says the country’s 41,000 hectares of matured mahogany provide a substantial reserve for future harvesting.

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“If you look at the 41,000 hectares, it contains around 5.2 million cubes of standing logs. If we continue to harvest around 40,000 per year, it will take us 130 years to complete the harvesting.”

Maharaj highlighted the importance of sustaining supply for the company and landowners.

“Now that we start making profit, we need to ensure that the reforestation takes place so that the consistent supply of the raw material is there, which is beneficial both for the company and for the landowners as well.”

Dranibaka says harvesting depends on the demand by buyers.

“We would like to increase our production, but because we depend on our buyers, we only harvest what the buyers buy, because if we overharvest it will be there and it will deteriorate and decay”

He adds that says increasing production to 200,000cubic metres is achievable, but must be matched by greater processing and exports to maintain market demand and value.