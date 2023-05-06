Former Suva and Rewa football stars meet

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Some former Rewa and Suva football reps will be playing today for the George Koi and Vilitati Lee Memorial Cup at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

One of the players is former national captain and Rewa rep Abdul Mannan who says the match is to remember the two fallen heroes of Fiji Football.

He says both Lee and Koi played for Suva and Rewa.

Mannan says the competition will be contested annually.

Players will be taken for a treat after the match.

Rewa Legends will have the likes of former Flying Fijians Seremaia Bai, Meli Tamanitoakula and Dan Lobhendan.

Also in for the Delta Tigers are players are Marika Rodu, Patrick Wise, Terry Waqaliti, Ravuama Madigi Pita Rabo, Simone Tamanisau, Usaia Tadu and Castern Wise.

The Suva Legends have the likes of Maretino Nemani, Raymond Stoddart, William Lasaqa, Meli Debalevu, Sairusi Niulevu, Radike Nawalu, Navitalai Visawaqa , Lorima Batirega, Valerio Nasema, Jope Naqruvatu and William Sukuri.

The match kicks off at 4pm while the presentation and dinner night will start at 6.30pm at Fiji FA Hall in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, there’ll be one Digicel Fiji Premier League game today with Labasa hosting Nadroga at 1:30pm at Subrail Park.

However, there’re three games tomorrow which includes Rewa and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, Navua battling Lautoka at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri clash on Mirchi FM.